City launches adaptive bike path project in southeast Calgary
The City of Calgary is looking for public feedback to its new adaptive cycling lane, which it opened in southeast Calgary Friday.
The lane was launched on 18 Street S.E. to address concerns about traffic and safety in the community. Until Sept. 12, 18 Street will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between Quarry Park Boulevard and Rivervalley Drive S.E.
The city said that concerns have been expressed by Riverbend Community Association about heavy traffic, vehicle noise and safety concerns for pedestrians and cyclists on 18 Street. There have also been questions raised about high-speed cyclist commuters along the Carburn Park pathway.
The adaptive cycling path will create separation between people travelling in different modes at a variety of speeds, which it hopes results in improved safety, predictability and comfort.
It will also reduce the width of 18 Street, encouraging lower speeds and the use of 24 Street instead.
Also, children will have a space to use active modes of travel without impacting pedestrians on sidewalks.
It will also create a space for commuter cyclists, which will leave the Carburn Park pathway for slower users.
The city said it is exploring options for permanent traffic calming measures along 18 Street in its next budget cycle (2023-26), but felt a need to address community concerns now.
"This pilot project is a step in the larger conversation on future, more permanent treatments to address the concerns raised by residents in the area," the city said on its website. "We look forward to starting a conversation about how we can rethink our roadways to make them more accessible for all community members."
