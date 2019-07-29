Following a seven month investigation, the city has laid 65 charges related to Alberta Fire Code violations against an Okotoks company and 10 of its employees.

Another 15 charges were also laid against several large retail outlets that retained that company’s services.

The charges against Premium Fire Protection Ltd. and its employees are related to the installation of life safety systems by unqualified and uncertified persons, including:

Fire alarm and voice communications systems

Portable fire extinguishers

Special fire suppression systems

"This is the first time the City of Calgary Fire Department has laid these types of charges under the Alberta Fire Code," said Paul Frank, prosecutor for the City of Calgary.

"Our goals are compliance and public safety. We want to remind the businesses retaining services that it is their responsibility to verify that life safety system installers and inspectors are qualified and certified."

The company is based in Okotoks and has branches in Calgary, Edmonton, Moose Jaw, Regina, Yorkton, Brandon and Winnipeg, according to its website.

Companies and people can be fined up to $100,000 for a first offence and up to $500,000 for subsequent offences. Provincial courts determine the amount of the fine.

"Violations of the Alberta Fire Code pose a serious risk to building occupants and responding firefighters," said Deputy Chief Ken Uzeloc.

"Although the city's preferred approach to safety code compliance is education, the seriousness of these violations and the fact that Premium Fire Protection Ltd. operates in Calgary, other areas of Alberta and other provinces, led the City of Calgary Fire Department to lay charges in these cases."

Officials say the investigation continues and more charges are possible.

“Owners are responsible to ensure that the service companies they hire to install, maintain and repair their life safety systems are licensed to work within the City of Calgary or the jurisdiction where they operate,” reads a release from the city.

Business owners can call 311 to arrange a site visit from a fire safety code officer to provide guidance on the code and how companies can be compliant.