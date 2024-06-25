Calgary woman 'in complete shock' after winning $1M on Lotto 6-49

A Calgary woman who won $1 million on the lottery says she plans to use her windfall to enjoy her retirement.

Christine Popowezki won the money on the Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw for May 15.

"I thought it was $1,000 at first, then I was just in complete shock," she said in a Tuesday news release.

Popowezki purchased her ticket at the Lyn-Lyn Lottery and Remittance Kiosk in the Superstore on Southport Road.

She won her prize with the selection 20358121-01, a white ball.

Popowezki says prior to this win, her largest prize had been $75.

She says she intends to use some of her winnings to bolster her retirement, but will also share it with family.