CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary woman 'in complete shock' after winning $1M on Lotto 6-49

    Christine Popowezki won the money on the Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw for May 15. (WCLC) Christine Popowezki won the money on the Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw for May 15. (WCLC)
    Share

    A Calgary woman who won $1 million on the lottery says she plans to use her windfall to enjoy her retirement.

    Christine Popowezki won the money on the Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw for May 15.

    "I thought it was $1,000 at first, then I was just in complete shock," she said in a Tuesday news release.

    Popowezki purchased her ticket at the Lyn-Lyn Lottery and Remittance Kiosk in the Superstore on Southport Road.

    She won her prize with the selection 20358121-01, a white ball. 

    Popowezki says prior to this win, her largest prize had been $75.

    She says she intends to use some of her winnings to bolster her retirement, but will also share it with family. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News