CALGARY -- The new My Fare transit payment app launches on Canada Day, billed as a way to pay for tickets without touching pay terminals.

It’s partially intended to reduce the risk of COVID-19 to transit users. Riders can buy multiple tickets using their smart phones, then scan a QR code as they board busses and trains, or when asked for proof of payment.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi also called on people to wear masks on transit, again suggesting the city could move to make mask use mandatory.

The mayor’s rumblings are nothing new, but come the day after Alberta recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 cases since mid-May. Meanwhile southern Ontario municipalities of Toronto, Mississauga and Brampton will make mask use mandatory in all indoor public places starting next week.

Mayor Nenshi says his decision will be based on observed compliance, saying he believes only 20 or 30 per cent of transit riders are wearing them right now. Unless that quickly hits at least 60 to 70 per cent, the city will take action.