City of Calgary taking steps to improve transit system safety

Efforts are underway by the City of Calgary to increase safety along its transit lines.

Monday, the city announced a multi-pronged approach heading into 2023.

The city says it is actively recruiting new peace officers and enhanced security guards, as well as piloting a "transit ambassador" program.

The goal, the city says, is to add 141 more peace officers and 31 enhanced security guards to the system.

Meanwhile, transit ambassadors will be employees who serve to increase visible presence and report incidents, as well as take questions and direct passengers.

More staff will also be added at operations control, to better keep an eye on some 1,200 CCTV feeds.

Additionally, lighting will be improved on LRT platforms from city hall to Downtown West-Kerby, so some of those cameras are better able to capture events.

"We have heard from Calgarians, and want you (to) know we are working hard to make Transit in Calgary safer," said city manager David Duckworth.

"This is a highly co-ordinated, multi-agency effort involving the Calgary Police Service, Transit Safety, Community Services, 911 and Calgary’s many community social service partners, stepping up their collaborative efforts to increase safety for Calgarians."

Monday, the city also reminded Calgarians of its TransitWatch program, which "allows Calgarians to discretely report safety concerns through our silent text services at 74100."

"In addition, our CTrain stations, platforms and MAX Purple stations are all equipped with help phones," the city said.

"We encourage riders to report any safety concerns. In situations where they feel that their safety is threatened, riders are reminded to always call 911."