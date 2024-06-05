City shuts down large stretch of 16th Avenue N.W. due to flooding

Hazardous flooding conditions in Montgomery shut down a large stretch of 16th Avenue N.W. on Wednesday evening.

Calgary Transportation posted to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, saying there was water in the area.

Around 7:30 p.m., a resident of nearby Bowness called CTV News Calgary and said she and her neighbours were having issues with their water at home.

No water or trickling water, she said.

Residents of West Hillhurst told CTV News Calgary similar – very low to no water pressure in their homes.

At least one resident on the west side of Eau Claire said likewise.

The Calgary Fire Department said it was dealing with a possible water main break.

As of 8 p.m., 16th Avenue N.W. was closed eastbound at Sarcee Trail and westbound at Home Road, according to Calgary Transportation.

Fire officials say several connecting roads are shut down as well.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

No injuries as a result of the flooding had been reported as of 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available…