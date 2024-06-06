CALGARY
Calgary

    City to hold adopt-a-thon to help find 'furever' homes for cats and dogs

    The City of Calgary is slashing adoption fees to help find more 'furever' homes for cats and dogs. (File photo, CTV News) The City of Calgary is slashing adoption fees to help find more 'furever' homes for cats and dogs. (File photo, CTV News)
    If you’re thinking of providing a 'furever' home for a dog or cat, acting over the next couple of days might save you a couple of bucks in adoption fees.

    The City of Calgary announced Thursday that on Friday and Saturday, you can adopt a cat for $50, rather than the usual fee of $173.

    The price to adopt a dog is $75, a nice discount from the usual price of $230.

    It’s partly in recognition of the fact that June is National Adopt a Cat Month and also because the animal shelter is full of animals.

    Currently, the city says there are 30 cats and 20 dogs available for adoption.

    “The high number of animals in the shelter's care is likely a result of various factors, including economic challenges, housing issues and the city's continuous growth,” said Kathleen Dickson, the Animal Services Centre co-ordinator.

    "We believe that every pet deserves a loving home, and we're excited to make it easier than ever for Calgarians to find their 'furever' friends," added Dickson. "The adopt-a-thon is the perfect occasion to welcome a new family member and spread some much-needed love this spring."

    The Animal Services Centre is located at 2201 Portland St. S.E. It’s open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. Saturday.

    No appointment is required. It’s first come, first served.

    For more information, go here.

