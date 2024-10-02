Lethbridge man charged after shotgun, hatchets, drugs seized

CALGARY
    A Lethbridge man is facing several charges after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs and weapons.

    Police stopped the accused while he was driving in the 1400 block of 23 Avenue North just after 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.

    He was taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants.

    Following his arrest, police conducted a search and seized 250 street doses of methamphetamine and various quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.

    Police say they also found drug paraphernalia including pipes, a scale and packaging, along with cash, a butterfly knife, hatchets, a shotgun and ammunition.

    Matthew Douglas Dragland, 38, faces multiple drug and weapons-related charges. 

    He was remanded in custody and made his first court appearance on Sept. 30.

