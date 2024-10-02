AER coal hearings going ahead despite appeal

Hearings on a proposed coal project in Alberta's Crowsnest Pass will go ahead despite legal challenges.

The Municipal District of Ranchland appealed the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) hearing, claiming the coal-mining exploration application shouldn't have been accepted in the first place.

"Our reaction, of course, is disappointment," said Ron Davis, reeve of the MD of Ranchland.

"Now, they would suggest going ahead with the hearings, particularly given that we look to appeal that whole process."

Many area ranchers and farmers agree with the MD's position.

"The AER is sort of saying that because the appeal was accepted, it doesn't change their approach, because they run their own agenda, is basically what they're saying," said Livingstone Landowners Group president Bill Trafford.

The AER accepted an application from Northback for coal exploration on the grassy mountain site.

Despite the project already being rejected by federal and provincial regulators and a moratorium on new coal projects.

"What this mine would have as a benefit already showed up in the last hearing, the grassy mountain hearing. And the grassy mountain hearing was shut down for two reasons: one was environmental, the other one was that it would have a negligible economic impact to the province," said Trafford.

Other municipalities in the region are split on whether they want to see more coal projects.

The Crowsnest Pass will be holding a non-binding vote to gauge how the community feels about the potential grassy mountain project.

"It's an information gathering tool," said Crowsnest Pass Mayor Blair Painter. "We need to know how our community feels about, this project."

The non-binding vote isn't open to all landowners in the Crowsnest Pass; only full-time residents are able to vote.

It means anyone with a vacation home or other land isn't eligible.

The AER's hearings on coal exploration will start in December and wrap up in January.

The Crowsnest Pass coal vote will be Nov. 25 with an advance poll on the Nov. 19.