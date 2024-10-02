Shooting near Drop-In Centre leaves 1 person seriously injured

A man was shot multiple times across from the Drop-In Centre in downtown Calgary on Wednesday evening.

Police say it seems a group of people got into an argument around 5:30 p.m., resulting in the victim being shot.

EMS took the injured man to the Foothills hospital in serious condition.

According to police, his condition has been upgraded to serious but stable, though they had not been able to speak to him as of Wednesday night.

There have been no arrests.

Early descriptions have the suspect as an adult male in dark clothing, who may have been using an e-scooter.

There were quite a few witnesses, police say, and CCTV footage is being sought out.

Traffic was slowed in the area at 5th Avenue and 3rd Street S.E. for a time, and police blocked off the scene to investigate.

Police say there is no longer an impact on traffic, but the scene will be held overnight.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.