'Our responsibility to help out': Lethbridge Soup Kitchen celebrates 40 years

From offering two meals a week to three a day, the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen has grown immensely over the past 40 years.

"We average 150 (clients) per meal," said executive director Bill Ginther. "If you add that up, at 450 per day, we, in the month of the August, (helped) 12,400 (clients),"

"In comparison, that's up over 4,000 from August of last year."

Oct. 1, 2024, marks four decades since the soup kitchen opened its doors in 1984.

Through the years, Ginther says thousands of people have been fed.

"It is tremendous that we are serving three meals a day, 365 days a year, with a multitude of amazing volunteers from all over the city of all walks of life," said volunteer Cheryl Neufeld.

The soup kitchen began when a couple of ladies saw two men sitting on the steps of a church and invited them inside to have a bowl of soup.

Along with volunteers, 19 part-time staff contribute to the operation of the soup kitchen on a daily basis, whether coordinating meals, security or picking-up food from local businesses and organization.

Last year, more than $1.2 million worth of food was donated and served, according to Ginther.

"We just feel it's our responsibility to help out," he said. "My hope, my dream is always that we can get more people to understand, or at least want to understand, and to treat people with respect and compassion."

"One of the things that I said from day one is that my goal was to restore and enhance the dignity of people. There's no dignity in standing in a lineup. So we changed that. We don't have a lineup anymore. We serve people at the table. We serve them just like as a restaurant."

Since taking over seven years ago, Ginther has made the effort to go into the community to do presentations with local organizations and groups to share why the soup kitchen is there and the need in the community.

He has also brought in groups such as the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Lethbridge Police Service and members of Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services to volunteer a shift.

"I think the difference between us and food banks is that at the food bank, you can volunteer, which is great, but when you do that, you're maybe packing a hamper, but you never get to see the recipient here," explained Ginther.

"(Here,) you get to prepare a meal, and you see the person that's eating it. You bring it right to their table."

"You have a direct interaction with people if you choose to. And I think that's the difference. Anytime you can recognize people as people, you can acknowledge them. You can look them in the eye, you legitimize their existence and they become a real person."

With construction for the expansion of the Lethbridge Shelter underway, Ginther believes the need will only increase for support services.

To meet that need, the soup kitchen will be adding 1,800 square feet to its current facility.

"My hope would be that our service wouldn't be needed, but I know that's not going to happen," Ginther said.

Whether the soup kitchen is in business in 40 years or not, volunteers like Neufeld say they’ll be ready to serve wherever they are need most.

"We are changing someone’s life today and we are making a difference in the world," she said.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, the soup kitchen is hosting a gala at Norland Historic Estates Tuesday evening to celebrate and thank the countless staff, volunteers and community partners for their support over the years.