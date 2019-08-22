

CTV News Calgary





The Town of Claresholm declared a state of emergency on Thursday afternoon after a business in the community reported a hazardous chemical leak.

Claresholm Fire Chief Sean Kelly told CTV News the leak occurred in a tank at El Molino Foods, at 1 Alberta Road.

Five other businesses were also evacuated.

The Claresholm Fire Department was called to the scene and made the call to bring in a hazardous materials team to help with the incident.

The initial emergency alert was issued at 1:36 p.m. and upgraded to a local state of emergency at 2:03 p.m.

Officials say the state of emergency was called in order to prepare residents for a possible evacuation.

So far, residents have not been told to leave their homes.

No one was injured as a result of the leak but there are no details on what caused it.

Officials say it is the first time they've been called to the building.