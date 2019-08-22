Claresholm businesses evacuated because of ammonia leak
Six businesses were evacuated in the Town of Claresholm on Thursday after an ammonia leak was detected.
CTV News Calgary
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 2:20PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 22, 2019 5:47PM MDT
The Town of Claresholm declared a state of emergency on Thursday afternoon after a business in the community reported a hazardous chemical leak.
Claresholm Fire Chief Sean Kelly told CTV News the leak occurred in a tank at El Molino Foods, at 1 Alberta Road.
Five other businesses were also evacuated.
The Claresholm Fire Department was called to the scene and made the call to bring in a hazardous materials team to help with the incident.
The initial emergency alert was issued at 1:36 p.m. and upgraded to a local state of emergency at 2:03 p.m.
Officials say the state of emergency was called in order to prepare residents for a possible evacuation.
So far, residents have not been told to leave their homes.
No one was injured as a result of the leak but there are no details on what caused it.
Officials say it is the first time they've been called to the building.