Clerks cast to reunite at Calgary Expo

He wasn't even supposed to be there that day, but Dante Hicks is supposed to be at Calgary Expo this year, along with Randal Graves, Elias, and of course, Jay and Silent Bob.

Characters in the 1994 cult hit movie Clerks, Dante — played by Brian O'Halloran — works at a Quick Stop grocery store, and his best friend Randal — played by Jeff Anderson — works at the video rental shop next door.

Jay and Silent Bob, played by Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith (who wrote and directed the Clerks series) are a pair of hapless pot dealers who spend their days hanging out in front of the shops. Elias — played by Trevor Fehrman — appears in Clerks II as an employee at Mooby's, a fast food restaurant in the View Askewniverse where Dante and Randal get jobs after a fire destroys the convenience and video stores.

Reuniting this year at a series of expos in Canada and the U.S., the group will be in character and available for photos with fans for the first time in a decade. The actors will also appear on stage for live Q&A panels and in-person autographs.

Smith and Mewes will also appear on stage at a separately ticketed, live, after-hours event called Jay and Silent Bob Show — a one-night-only comedy show on the Saturday evening.

The 15th anniversary Calgary Expo runs April 21-24 at Stampede Park and early-bird tickets will be available until Jan. 19.

An official with Calgary Expo said they are confident the event will go ahead, despite current rising case numbers of COVID-19.

In addition to Clerks, Smith has written and directed popular movies like Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Red State.

Mewes, who appears as Jay in several of Smith’s films, has also appeared in Pauly Shore is Dead, Bitten, Breath of Hate, Silent But Deadly and Hawaii Five-0.

O’Halloran made his film debut in Clerks and, like Mewes, appeared in numerous Smith productions, including Mallrats, Chasing Amy and Dogma.

Anderson appeared as Randal in Clerks, Clerks II and the TV series based on the film. He also had roles in Smith’s Dogma and was seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars series. He directed, wrote, and starred in the 2002 film Now You Know.

They join previously announced Calgary Expo guest Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett, Mulan, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)