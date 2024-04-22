Coaldale RCMP seek information on hit-and-run

Coaldale RCMP are looking for the public's help to locate a suspect in a hit-and-run in a McDonald's parking lot earlier this month.

On April 8, Mounties said a suspect backed into another vehicle and then fled the scene.

He is described as being between 50 and 60 years old, wearing a plaid jacket, black hat and white shirt.

The vehicle he was driving is a silver/grey 1997 to 2004 model Dodge Dakota.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coaldale RCMP at 403-345-5552.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com.