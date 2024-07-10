Garage destroyed, 2 houses damaged in Wednesday afternoon fire in southeast

An investigation is underway into what caused a garage to catch fire Wednesday afternoon in southeast Calgary.

At around 2:50 p.m., a number of 911 calls were received reporting a fully involved garage fire that caused flames to burn the power lines in a back alley, before spreading to a house on the property.

A second alarm was called due to the volume of dark smoke visible en route in addition to the extremely hot day.

Crews arrived to discover a garage and house fire with flames spreading to a neighbouring garage and home.

No one was discovered inside the original home, while an uninjured dog was discovered inside the adjacent property.

The original garage was destroyed, with the house sustaining significant damage. The second house sustained external damage, with the second garage impact by radiant heat.

Fire investigators are on scene trying to determine the origin of the fire. Anyone with photos or video, especially prior to the arrival of fire crews, is asked to email piofire@calgary.ca.