CALGARY -- In an effort to generate funds for a multi-use events centre, Cochrane Mayor Jeff Genung is banking on a golf tournament to help get the ball rolling.

Dubbed the Mayor's Invitational, the event is open to members of the public to register and spend a day at the links while contributing to a long-planned facility on the city's west side. Plans for the facility include a new Boys and Girls’ Club, event centre and seniors centre, which officials say is in dire need in Cochrane.

Currently, funding for the initiative is not available from the town. The golf tournament will be hosted at the scenic Links of Gleneagles on July 26.

"This is a multi-million dollar project that will serve the needs of so many members of the community," said organizer Dan Kroffat.

"The timing of the centre is really important; there are a lot of baby boomers moving towards or in retirement, and this centre will play an intrical role in their lives," he added.

The planned facility is already having an impact on unifying local clubs, as at least six organizations have pledged support and fundraising efforts towards the facility.

"The time is now," said Genung. "The facility is needed, and every dollar we raise, outside of a few expenses, is going towards the new building."

The designated construction site, located at Fifth Avenue, is the largest project highlighted in Cochrane's tri-site concept plan.

"We need to honour those people that built our community for us, and at the same time provide a place for our youth. We can honour our history and our future in the same place, at the same time," said Genung.

Officials are hoping proceeds from the tournament will aid in competing blueprints and concept drawings to bring the project closer to getting shovels in the ground.

More details are expected leading up to the event, including how to register and potential celebrity participants.