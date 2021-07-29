CALGARY -- Cochrane RCMP recovered the remains of a deceased 36-year-old man from the Bow River Thursday.

Officers responded to a call around 2 p.m. Thursday reporting that a body was spotted in the Bow River near River Avenue in Cochrane.

RCMP officers, with help from fire crews who deployed boats, immediately undertook a search of the area.

After a brief search, officers located a deceased person in the water.

The individual has been identified as a 36-year-old Cochrane man.

An investigation into how the person died and ended up in the water is under way.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211. Anonymous tipsters can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.