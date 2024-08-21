Cochrane woman wins $200K while at work: 'Sat at my desk in shock'

A Cochrane woman is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win she discovered while at work.

Aileen Anderson says her day started out like any other, but changed drastically when she went through some scratch tickets she had bought.

"I started to scratch the tickets and when I got to the second one, I saw I’d won $200,000," she said in a Wednesday news release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation. "I just couldn’t believe it."

Anderson won the top prize on a Lucky Lines Extravaganza ticket she purchased from the Shoppers Drug Mart on Fifth Avenue West in Cochrane.

"I sat at my desk in shock, then I went outside for a walk to calm down."

Anderson says she's going to be putting the money away for retirement.