CALGARY
Calgary

    • Cochrane woman wins $200K while at work: 'Sat at my desk in shock'

    Aileen Anderson won $200,000 on a Lucky Lines Extravaganza ticket. (WCLC handout) Aileen Anderson won $200,000 on a Lucky Lines Extravaganza ticket. (WCLC handout)
    Share

    A Cochrane woman is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win she discovered while at work.

    Aileen Anderson says her day started out like any other, but changed drastically when she went through some scratch tickets she had bought.

    "I started to scratch the tickets and when I got to the second one, I saw I’d won $200,000," she said in a Wednesday news release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation. "I just couldn’t believe it."

    Anderson won the top prize on a Lucky Lines Extravaganza ticket she purchased from the Shoppers Drug Mart on Fifth Avenue West in Cochrane.

    "I sat at my desk in shock, then I went outside for a walk to calm down."

    Anderson says she's going to be putting the money away for retirement.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News