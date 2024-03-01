Coffee chat returns to Calgary pool

Participants at Shouldice Aquatic Centre are once again being invited for free coffee, and conversation, following class.

Prior to the pandemic, most city run pools offered free coffee chats, but the activity has been slow to return.

At Shouldice Aquatic Centre at 5303 Bowness Road NW coffee is offered the first Friday of every month from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Staff at the pool provide the coffee and participants in the preceding aquafit class often bring in treats to share.

On March 1st, 17 people showed up for class and 12 of them stayed afterwards for coffee and conversation.

“We talk about food, we talk about different classes we to go, about family and trips. We rarely talk about aches and pains,” jokes Donna Crowe. The 83-year-old says people she’s met through the pool have developed into good friendships pointing out she’s heading to the symphony with one of them tonight.

The coffee chat at Shouldice started in November when the pool reopened following renovations.

The coffee chat at Shouldice started in November when the pool reopened following renovations. Corrina Pleysier, the complex coordinator, says “it’s a good way to bring people back, and food is a nice part of getting together.”

Pleysier says not only do participants benefit from getting to know each other, it’s also a good communication tool for feedback. She points out conversations from the first coffee chat in November led to the addition of classes at Shouldice.

Everyone is invited to participate in the free coffee and snacks, but the initiative is particularly beneficial for seniors.

Meghan McDonough, a kinesiology professor at the University of Calgary who has studied social connections and physical activity, says social isolation is a top concern among older adults. She says they’re more prone to it because of things like retirement, or friends and family members passing away.

““People have a psychological need for meaningful social connections. If we don’t have that, that does have a negative effect on our mental health. It’s a very important part to staying healthy,” says McDonough.

Corrina Pleysier, the complex coordinator, says “it’s a good way to bring people back, and food is a nice part of getting together.”

John Donovan has been participating in aquafit classes at Shouldice pool for two months. He turned to water fitness after cancer treatment left him unable to hike the distances he used to. “I love having a coffee and talking to people. I come [to the pool] more often especially on the first Friday of the month.”

John Donovan has been participating in aquafit classes at Shouldice pool for two months. He turned to water fitness after cancer treatment left him unable to hike the distances he used to. “I love having a coffee and talking to people. I come [to the pool] more often especially on the first Friday of the month.”

Pleysier says “chats are getting longer and the community is the key for why people come.’ She hopes the success at Shouldice Aquatic Centre will encourage other staff at city facilities to launch similar programs.

The City of Calgary does have a number of programs, services, and initiatives to support seniors. Information is available at the city’s website.