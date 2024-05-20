'Coffee with a Uniform' community engagement event hits Chinook Centre this week

If you're in the area on Wednesday, Calgary police and other agencies will be at Chinook Centre, waiting with a cup of coffee to chat safety and crime prevention.

"Coffee with a Uniform" is back, with community resource officers joined by representatives from Calgary Bylaw, Calgary Transit, Alpha House and Calgary Crime Stoppers.

The goal of the event is "bringing you and your community officers together," CPS says in promotional materials.

This time, they'll be set up at Chinook Centre in the city's southwest, by the Starbucks on the mall's upper floor, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.