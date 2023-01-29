Cold temperatures to end soon for Calgary and area

An extreme cold warning issued Sunday morning for the area around Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre has ended.

Environment Canada advised that wind chills were near -40.

It said the extreme wind chills became moderate around noon.

Temperatures were much warmer in Calgary as the winter festival Chinook Blast continued.

Calgary Speed Skating Association held demonstrations at Olympic Plaza for the public, as they prepare for upcoming competitions.

Shelby Campbell and her friends Dalena Vo and Lexi Poku decided to brave the cold and attend.

“We thought it would be a very cool thing,” said Campbell.

“We had already planned it, so we thought why not, we bundled up and we got out here.”

Vo says although chilly, it’s part of living in Alberta.

“I feel like its keeping it fresh its kinda nice, the sun shines good,” said Vo.

For Dalena, she’s glad she doesn’t live east of Alberta, where temperatures on the prairies are in the mid to high minus twenties.

“I’m bundled up, it’s cold but at least we’re not in Saskatchewan or Manitoba where it colder,” she said.

“I just said let’s channel our inner Canadian, get out here and just watch it.”

The forecast calls for Monday to be significantly warmer than Sunday was, with the mercury potentially even rising above zero degrees come Friday.