Colder temperatures are coming, and they'll stick around a while

There are two main things to talk about in our weather.

The big story is the much cooler air that will arrive in Calgary for the second half of the weekend.

It will make itself at home and stick around for a while.

Second, we have some precipitation in the forecast for Saturday.

It should be mostly snow, but because our high will be 1 C, it may be a rain-snow mix.

Our chance of precipitation increases as we go throughout the day.

Expect three to six centimetres of snow and one to three millimetres of rain on Saturday.

For the big cool down, arctic air is making its way toward us and you'll notice it on Sunday.

A high of -10 C is expected for Sunday.

Then we get closer to normal for Monday and Tuesday (normal is -3 C) and a bigger plunge into the minus teens by Wednesday and after that, our highs will drop into the minus 20s.

It looks like we will remain below freezing for two straight weeks.

Get the big, warm coats ready!

Enjoy the range of weather we will get this weekend and send your pics to calgaryweatherpics@bellmedia.ca!

Here is a beautiful frosty pic taken near Oyen, from Dianne Bach.