CALGARY
Calgary

    • Coldest high in 20 years possible this week as warm winter pushed out

    Frostbite can set in very quickly so bundle up out there. Frostbite can set in very quickly so bundle up out there.

    Calgary is no stranger to cold snaps – dipping into the -30 C range happens at least once every winter.

    But Environment Canada warns the coming week is likely to go beyond the usual.

    "Alberta gets cold snaps every winter. We can expect at least one," said Alysa Pederson, warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada.

    "The last time Calgary hit -30 as the daytime high was actually in 2004 in January. So it hasn't happened where -30 has been our daytime high in a long time."

    ATCO says the number of service calls for home furnaces generally doubles during deep cold spells.

    The utility company says regular maintenance is important to prevent issues.

    It's too late for that this time, but simple steps such as changing air filters, clearing space around the furnace and making sure intakes are clear of ice all help hard-working heaters keep running reliably. 

