CALGARY
Calgary

    • Second-degree murder charge laid after woman found dead in Oyen, Alta.

    An undated photo of an RCMP cruiser. (CTV News) An undated photo of an RCMP cruiser. (CTV News)
    Share

    A Vulcan, Alta., man has been charged with a Lethbridge woman's murder after her body was found in the Oyen area.

    RCMP say clothes and personal items were found among the trees along a rural road on Tuesday, which led to the discovery of the 28-year-old victim.

    Now, 61-year-old Garry Dean Brown is charged with second-degree murder.

    Police have not yet released any details about the connection between the two or the investigation.

    Brown remains in custody, next set to appear in a courtroom in Hanna on Sept. 25.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News