Second-degree murder charge laid after woman found dead in Oyen, Alta.

A Vulcan, Alta., man has been charged with a Lethbridge woman's murder after her body was found in the Oyen area.

RCMP say clothes and personal items were found among the trees along a rural road on Tuesday, which led to the discovery of the 28-year-old victim.

Now, 61-year-old Garry Dean Brown is charged with second-degree murder.

Police have not yet released any details about the connection between the two or the investigation.

Brown remains in custody, next set to appear in a courtroom in Hanna on Sept. 25.