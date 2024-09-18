CALGARY
    Lethbridge police to hold low-light shooting training exercise Wednesday and Thursday evening

    Lethbridge residents who live near the police range can expect to hear plenty of shots fired Wednesday and Thursday.

    The police said in a media release that they are participating in a low-light/no-light shooting training exercise both days, between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

    Those in the area can expect to hear numerous shots being fired.

    Police thank the community for their understanding.

