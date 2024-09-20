Cool and wet end to the week with frost likely overnight in central/southern Alberta
Friday will be cool and wet with intermittent showers likely through most of the day.
That moisture combined with overnight clearing will enhance the risk of widespread frost across central and southern Alberta – especially west of Calgary.
Overnight temperatures could dip below the freezing mark – especially in rural or low-lying areas.
Visibility could be compromised early Saturday as overnight evaporation will saturate the cooler air just above the surface, and in areas with little to no wind to mix those lower atmospheric layers, fog is possible.
A more typical weather pattern will emerge on Saturday bringing a west-to-east flow, and elevating temperatures once again.
Stability is also expected to remain persistent into early next week, and by Tuesday the daytime high in Calgary is forecast to reach the mid-20s with an overnight low warmer than Friday’s daytime high.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel kills top Hezbollah figure in Beirut strike, Reuters sources say
Top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil was killed on Friday in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, two security sources told Reuters.
Woman nearly shut out of mother's estate sues brother in B.C. Supreme Court – and wins
Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
Recall issued for 38,000 GM vehicles in Canada over software safety glitch
Transport Canada has issued a recall for 38,000 General Motors (GM) vehicles for safety risks related to a software glitch, the agency reported in a notice on Wednesday.
Canadians say they fear they've been scammed out of thousands of dollars by car moving company
An Ontario man says he’s still waiting for a vehicle he purchased on Kijiji to be delivered to his home. But after more than a month, he says he’s losing hope that the car will arrive and believes that he is a victim of a scam.
'It's disgusting': Quebec minister reacts after body of boy, 14, found near Hells Angels hideout
The province's public security minister said he was "shocked" Thursday amid reports that a body believed to be that of a 14-year-old boy was found this week near a Hells Angels hideout near Quebec City.
Ontario man to pay $1,500 surcharge after insurer says his SUV is at higher risk of theft
An Ontario man says it is 'unfair' to pay a $1,500 insurance surcharge because his four-year-old SUV is at a higher risk of being stolen.
DEVELOPING Here's what we know about Israel's latest strike in Beirut
Israel’s military has struck the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon’s capital, in a dramatic escalation in a year-long period of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
Four dead in northern Ontario house fire
Emergency crews in northern Ontario found the bodies of four people inside a home where a fire broke out Thursday night.
Cognitive decline reduced by MIND diet, especially for women and Black people, study finds
Following the MIND diet for 10 years produced a small but significant decrease in the risk of developing thinking, concentration and memory problems, a new study found.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Anti-2SLGBTQIA+ school policy protest to tie up west Edmonton traffic
Edmonton police are warning about traffic disruptions on Friday near the headquarters of the Alberta Teachers' Association, where a protest against the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity in school curricula will be taking place.
-
Suspect still at large after police search in Sherwood Park
Mounties say there was an increased police presence in the Emerald Hills area of Sherwood Park on Friday morning as officers searched for a man who is wanted by police.
-
'Thank God we're alive': Apartment building evacuated due to fire
A mother and daughter say they woke up to flames encroaching on their third-floor apartment near Commonwealth Stadium early Friday morning.
Lethbridge
-
Second-degree murder charge laid after woman found dead in Oyen, Alta.
A Vulcan, Alta., man has been charged with a Lethbridge woman's murder after her body was found in the Oyen area.
-
Lethbridge couple has car stolen while waiting for an appointment
A Lethbridge couple got a good reminder as to why you should keep your vehicle doors locked at all times.
-
Lethbridge police to hold low-light shooting training exercise Wednesday and Thursday evening
Lethbridge residents who live near the police range can expect to hear plenty of shots fired Wednesday and Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Climate protesters to march through downtown Vancouver on Friday
Thousands of protesters are expected to march into downtown Vancouver on Friday, demanding more action from their government to address the growing climate crisis.
-
Canucks fan group The Larscheiders fighting for spot at Rogers Arena
Members of the only organized support group for the Vancouver Canucks are feeling slighted after losing their usual space at Rogers Arena.
-
'Adult content' viewers targeted in growing Bitcoin extortion scam, B.C. RCMP say
There have been more reports of a Bitcoin extortion scam seeking to exploit viewers of "adult content" in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, according to the RCMP.
Vancouver Island
-
'Seems very political': Greater Victoria teachers surprised by ministerial order on student safety
In a rare move, the Greater Victoria School District Board of Education has been slapped with a ministerial order from the province requiring it to update a student safety plan – drawing concern around political posturing leading up to an election.
-
B.C. First Nations declare state of emergency over opioid crisis and mental health
Getting a bed at one of British Columbia's drug detoxification facilities is like winning the lottery, the vice-president on the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council says.
-
UBCM calls for province to pay for free transit for teenagers
The Union of B.C. Municipalities is asking the provincial government to make transit free for teenagers.
Saskatoon
-
'Nothing but complete empathy': Thomas Hamp's father addresses Sanche family at murder trial
The second-degree murder trial of Thomas Hamp is being adjourned until December so an expert witness central to the trial can testify.
-
One dead and 3 hospitalized after truck and SUV collide on Sask. highway
A 69-year-old woman from Outlook, Saskatchewan is dead and three people are injured after a truck and SUV collided on Highway 15 on Thursday.
-
Sask. mother says gym teacher at private Christian school hit her 7-year-old in the head with a relay baton
A gym teacher at a private Christian school in Saskatoon has been charged. Terra MacEwan, 44, is charged with assault with a weapon. A Saskatoon mother who spoke with CTV News says her autistic son was MacEwan's victim.
Regina
-
Face of Nutrien workforce changing after 65 years of potash production in Sask.
Driving into the tunnels of Nutrien's Rocanville mine, the largest potash mine in the world by production volume, feels like driving down a lonely highway in the middle of the night.
-
Tornado in southeastern Sask. Wednesday was 3rd latest in province on record: ECCC
A tornado in the Langbank, Sask. area on Wednesday was the third latest in the province on record, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
'Nothing but complete empathy': Thomas Hamp's father addresses Sanche family at murder trial
The second-degree murder trial of Thomas Hamp is being adjourned until December so an expert witness central to the trial can testify.
Toronto
-
Ford government considering restricting new bike lanes that require the removal of lanes of traffic: source
The Ford government is considering restricting Ontario municipalities from installing new bike lanes that would require the removal of lanes of traffic, a source confirms to CTV News Toronto.
-
'Worst nightmare': Toronto mom pleads for return of son who was allegedly abducted
For the last seven-and-half months, Toronto resident Heather McArthur has been living out what she describes as her 'worst nightmare.' On Feb. 7, her then three-year-old son Jacob along with his father Loc Phu 'Jay' Le departed for what was supposed to be a week-long visit to Vietnam to celebrate the Lunar New Year with family, McArthur says.
-
Toronto District School Board reviewing field trip policy after students end up at protest
A field trip aimed at educating Toronto students about the plight of a northern Ontario First Nation ended with them taking part in a protest where pro-Palestinian slogans were shouted.
Montreal
-
Montreal couple facing deportation to Mexico granted temporary residency
The Montreal couple from Mexico and their three children facing deportation have received a temporary residence permit.
-
'It's disgusting': Quebec minister reacts after body of boy, 14, found near Hells Angels hideout
The province's public security minister said he was "shocked" Thursday amid reports that a body believed to be that of a 14-year-old boy was found this week near a Hells Angels hideout near Quebec City.
-
Labour tribunal upholds man's case based on French-language law
A man who asserted his right to work in French has won his case before the Tribunal, invoking the new provisions of the province's French-language law (Bill 96) to that effect.
Atlantic
-
N.S. woman with painful condition seeks MAID amid battle to fund surgical treatment
A Nova Scotia woman has applied for a medically assisted death, saying after years of battling to receive out-of-country surgery for an illness that causes "indescribable" pain, she struggles to maintain the will to live.
-
Maritime gas prices increase for first time in more than a month
Gas prices increased in all three Maritime provinces for the first time in more than a month.
-
Moncton man charged with sexual assault on person under 16
A 53-year-old Moncton, N.B., man is accused of sexually assaulting a person under the age of 16.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged following fire that killed married couple: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest following a fire that claimed the lives of two people.
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for missing 6-year-old boy
Shamattawa RCMP are searching for a missing six-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.
-
'They're dying up north': Possible parvovirus outbreak in Manitoba
A Winnipeg pet rescue is putting out a warning to dog owners across the city about a possible parvovirus in the province.
Ottawa
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON Ottawa Senators, National Capital Commission agree to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats
Agreement to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats has been reached between the Ottawa Senators and the National Capital Commission (NCC), sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
-
Ottawa man, 34, dies in hospital after shooting in Heron Gate area
Police say a man, 34, who was taken to hospital in critical condition after being shot Thursday night has died.
-
Ford government considering restricting new bike lanes that require the removal of lanes of traffic: source
The Ford government is considering restricting Ontario municipalities from installing new bike lanes that would require the removal of lanes of traffic, a source confirms to CTV News Toronto.
Northern Ontario
-
Four dead in northern Ontario house fire
Emergency crews in northern Ontario found the bodies of four people inside a home where a fire broke out Thursday night.
-
No injuries after plane does a hard landing on Lake Temiskaming, Ont.
Two people emerged unhurt after a float plane had a hard landing late Friday morning on Lake Temiskaming.
-
Woman nearly shut out of mother's estate sues brother in B.C. Supreme Court – and wins
Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
Barrie
-
Two Barrie men charged in connection with double homicide at Keswick park
Two men from Barrie have been charged after a deadly shooting at a park in Keswick on Wednesday.
-
Several firearms stolen during break-in at Tiny Township home: OPP
Police are investigating after they say several firearms and other valuables were stolen from a home in Tiny Township.
-
Program offers schools cost-free field trip transportation
The Barrie Transit Field Trip Pass Program offers free elementary and high school transportation for students and teachers, removing the hassle of booking charter buses and managing the costs.
Kitchener
-
Ayr couple out almost $23K after closure of Kitchener pool store
Amber and Adam Brueckner have a pool-shaped hole in their backyard – and their wallets.
-
Missing family last seen in Kitchener, Ont. found safe
The missing family that was last seen in Kitchener, Ont. on Sept. 1 has been found safe, according to police.
-
Woman breaks into home, eats food and feeds dog: police
A 43-year-old Guelph woman is wanted after police say she broke into a house and made herself at home.
London
-
3 1/2 hour drive to the doctor: Could a new type of clinic in Elgin County end her commute?
The Elgin Community Health Hub, operated by the Thames Valley Family Health Team, is accepting new patients to a model where doctors are rarely seen.
-
Police keep close eye on protest and counter protest in Victoria Park
Members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and supportetrs greatly outnumbered the people attending a '1 Million March 4 Children' event along Central Avenue.
-
Paramedic celebrates half a century on the job
Today, the 71 year old is marking 50 years a paramedic. He said he never aspired to move into management or a desk job, he enjoys being on the road, helping patients too much.
Windsor
-
Windsor mom charged in drowning death of her 5-year-old child
Windsor police say a 25-year-old mother has been charged with the drowning death of her 5-year-old child in the family’s backyard pool.
-
Fight over text leads to arrest and charges in Chatham
On Thursday, just after 9:30 a.m., a man was found and taken to police headquarters, where he was released with conditions and a future court date.
-
Windsorites invited to get their ‘Eyes on Art’
Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) has launched a new visual journey, called “Eyes on Art”.