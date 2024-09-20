CALGARY
Calgary

    • Cool and wet end to the week with frost likely overnight in central/southern Alberta

    Share

    Friday will be cool and wet with intermittent showers likely through most of the day.

    That moisture combined with overnight clearing will enhance the risk of widespread frost across central and southern Alberta – especially west of Calgary.

    Overnight temperatures could dip below the freezing mark – especially in rural or low-lying areas.

    Visibility could be compromised early Saturday as overnight evaporation will saturate the cooler air just above the surface, and in areas with little to no wind to mix those lower atmospheric layers, fog is possible.

    A more typical weather pattern will emerge on Saturday bringing a west-to-east flow, and elevating temperatures once again.

    Stability is also expected to remain persistent into early next week, and by Tuesday the daytime high in Calgary is forecast to reach the mid-20s with an overnight low warmer than Friday’s daytime high.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News