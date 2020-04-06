LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Lethbridge’s key business stakeholders have formed a group to help the local economy overcome the hardships being brought on by COVID-19. The Lethbridge Region Economic Recovery Task Force spoke to city council Monday about both long and short terms plans such as tax breaks, utility breaks and stimulus spending on infrastructure, that might reinvigorate the city's business community.

Now, they want the rest of the community to come together to help support local businesses.

Now that businesses have resorted to shorter hours, temporary closures and layoffs (so their employees can qualify for E.I.) , the launch of #InThisTogetherYQL aims to support local businesses and the creative ways they are using to keep themselves afloat.

Downtown Lethbridge BRZ Executive Director Ted Stilson said entrepreuneurs in the community are very resilient.

“We’re seeing them shift already so we’re hoping for the best," Stilson said. "We will have some impact, there’s no doubt about that, but we’re really excited about some of the businesses that are really doing some different things - creative things - you do to stay alive.”

Stilson said now more than ever, InThisTogetherYQL is an important thing to do for the success of downtown businesses and businesses throughout the southern Alberta community.

Economic Development Lethbridge CEO Trevor Lewington said In This Together YQL wants to highlight local businesses using social distancing strategies like curbside delivery.

“We get recognition to those businesses that are working hard and doing something different and the price ultimately is anytime anybody uses that hashtag on their social media, they get the opportunity to win a gift card for the business that they tagged.”

Lewington said there will be 10 random names drawn that have used the hashtag and tagged a business, with the winner receiving a $100 gift card from that business.

Lethbridge Chamber Of Commerce Executive Officer Cyndi Vos said there are no exclusions when it comes to appreciating and supporting businesses in Lethbridge.

“We need the entire city covered because there are businesses in the northside and the industrial area, around the southside, around the Costco area that are doing amazing things.”

There's no limit to the amount of times residents can post and they can also tag as many different businesses as they like. #InThisTogetherYQL runs from April 6th till May 18th.