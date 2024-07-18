Construction begins on Calgary's new flood wall

The city is breaking ground on a new flood barrier along Memorial Drive designed to help protect to Calgary communities that were severely impacted by flooding more than 10 years ago.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek, area councillor Terry Wong and the city’s infrastructure manager will kick off the construction at a ground breaking ceremony at 11 a.m.

The new wall will stretch 2.4 kilometres from 14 Street to Centre Street and provide significant protection for residents in Sunnyside and Hillhurst, the city said.

About half the wall will be made of sheet pile that matches the rusted-looking metal of the art in the area. The other half of the wall will be made out of concrete.

Construction is slated to take until October, closing various paths and lanes of Memorial Drive over the next few months.

A full schedule and list of closures can be found here.

(Supplied)

The city says this is an important project in ensuring the area is protected from flooding and for future climate resiliency.