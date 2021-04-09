CALGARY -- Ground has been broken outside of the Genesis Centre in northeast Calgary ahead of the construction of a new artificial turf outdoor field.

The project, which is expected to be complete by the summer of 2022, will see the south natural turf field replaced with artificial turf and the rehabilitation of the north grass field.

"During the pandemic, we have become more aware of the positive affect that physical wellness has on the mental health of Calgarians," said Ward 5 Coun. George Chahal in a statement released Friday. "I am thrilled that those in northeast Calgary will finally have a high-quality multipurpose field in their community.

"New athletic facilities like this one are an important part of making Calgary an equitable city for all."

The artificial turf community field at the facility in the community of Martindale is expected to be used each year from early spring through the fall, weather permitting, and will be available for bookings as well as use by the general public.

The field will also receive upgraded lighting fixtures.

The total cost of the project, which will be paid for by the city, the province and the Genesis Centre, is estimated at $6 million.

Overhead rendering of the community field redevelopment at the Genesis Centre (City of Calgary)