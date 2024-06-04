Country superstar Shania Twain stops to dine at southern Alberta café

Staff at a southern Alberta eatery were thrilled to meet country superstar Shania Twain when she and her husband stopped in for a meal recently.

Twain, known for songs like "You're Still the One," "Man! I Feel like a Woman" and "That Don't Impress me Much," dined at The Chuckwagon Café in Diamond Valley, Alta.

The town is located about 40 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

Speaking to CTV News over the phone, staff at the Chuckwagon Café said Twain and her husband, who are both vegetarians, ordered eggs benedict, so the beef-centric restaurant had to make some tweaks to their meals.

The singer then snapped a photo with staff. In it, she can be seen wearing a beige New York Yankees baseball hat, red coat, white shirt and ripped light-coloured blue jeans.

"Some of our lucky crew got to meet one of their faves yesterday when Canadian country music legend Shania Twain stopped by," said The Chuckwagon Café when sharing the photo to Instagram on Tuesday.

Twain recently made headlines for a hilarious onstage mix-up that saw the 58-year-old accidentally sing into a drumstick instead of her microphone.

The singer shared video of the error on Instagram with the caption, "I'm really glad someone captured this moment," saying it made her laugh "all over again."

Twain was in the middle of a performance of "(If You're Not in It for Love) I'm Outta Here!" at the time.

She's set to head to Ireland at the end of the month for a couple of concert dates before heading to England.