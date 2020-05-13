CALGARY -- Bringing dozens of international family and friends together isn’t an option during the pandemic so a Calgary couple was surprised to find their wedding venue is denying refunds to clients forced to cancel 2020 events.

Jenna Maki and Sam Woodland put down $2,175 toward an 80-guest wedding at the Ranch House at the Calgary Polo Club on Aug. 8, 2020. When Alberta's chief medical officer announced on April 23 that gatherings over 15 people would not be allowed throughout August, the couple immediately called the venue and asked for a refund.

"As long as the client gives 90 days then we’re entitled to a refund is basically how we read it," Maki said of the contract.

She said the venue representative they had been dealing with sounded understanding at first.

"He said, 'yep I understand just give me a couple of days to get my bearings and I’ll get back to you,'" Maki said.

The couple received an email addressed to all clients with weddings before August 31, 2020 explaining refunds were not an option but down payments could be put toward a new event in 2021.

"That might work for some couples but we explained to him that wouldn’t work for us," said Maki. "We don’t know when we’ll be able to get married again if we can."

"My folks aren’t able to get here, my sister, a lot of people from England,” said Woodland, adding most of the couple's relatives and friends have to travel from England or the United States.

Maki and Woodland have been together five years and still want to marry on their scheduled date by holding a ceremony at home with guests online, then possibly hosting a larger reception in a couple of years when it’s safe to do so.

Ranch House responds

"When COVID restrictions hit the wedding industry we immediately offered maximum rebooking flexibility whilst keeping the business viable — all impacted couples could move to any date any year at zero cost," said Ranch House manager Graham Mitchell.

"Within days nearly every single couple rebooked. They understood these extraordinary times and they have been a joy to work with."

Mitchell said their offer of re-booking all impacted clients, without exception, at no cost, toward any future available date still stands no matter the current circumstances.

The couple urged the business to reconsider.

"I understand from a business perspective how hard it must be too," said Maki.

"In the grand scheme of things $2,100 for them is nothing. All we want is our money back and we can put it towards our small ceremony," she said.

The couple has had a lawyer send a letter to the Ranch House demanding a refund claiming the Frustrated Contracts Act applies and the couple is owed their money back.

These allegations have not been tested in court.