Coutts, Alta., border agents seize $3.6M of methamphetamine

Authorities say charges have been laid against a Calgary resident in connection with the attempted importation of 300 kilograms of methamphetamine at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing.

Officials say the seizure took place on Feb. 19, when Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers discovered the drugs inside a transport truck.

"The drugs, which have an approximate wholesale value of $3.6 million, were hidden in several boxes in the rear of the vehicle," police said in a release.

Paramjit Laroyia, 49, of Calgary, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, importation of a controlled substance and smuggling.

Officials say the operation prevented a large quantity of drugs from coming into the country.

"This seizure serves as an important reminder of (the Integrated Border Enforcement Team's) effectiveness in disrupting drug smuggling operations. By intercepting these drugs, we have diverted millions of dollars in illegal profits and prevented the distribution of methamphetamine to our communities," said Supt. Sean Boser with the RCMP's Federal Policing Services.

The CBSA says its officers are trained to detect shipments of illegal narcotics and stop them from coming into the country.

"This significant methamphetamine seizure, one of the agency's largest in the last five years, is a great example of our officers' resolve in keeping dangerous drugs out of our communities," said Benjamin Tame, director of the CBSA's Southern Alberta and Saskatchewan District.

Laroyia is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on Thursday.