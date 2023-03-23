Coutts, Alta., border agents seize $3.6M of methamphetamine

The Canada Border Services Agency intercepted a massive shipment of methamphetamine that was coming into Alberta at the Coutts border crossing last month. (Supplied) The Canada Border Services Agency intercepted a massive shipment of methamphetamine that was coming into Alberta at the Coutts border crossing last month. (Supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina