CALGARY -- The Western Hockey League says two of its franchises have suspended all team activities and six games have been postponed after a member of the Calgary Hitmen tested positive for COVID-19.

According to WHL officials, the Hitmen, as well as the Medicine Hat Tigers, have suspended all activities.

The Tigers and Hitmen played each other on April 5 and the Tigers are considered to have been in close contact with the infected player.

The league says, as of Friday afternoon, no members of the Tigers have tested positive.

The following six games have been postponed:

April 9 - Medicine Hat Tigers at Lethbridge Hurricanes

April 9 – Calgary Hitmen at Red Deer Rebels

April 10 – Lethbridge Hurricanes at Medicine Hat Tigers

April 10 – Red Deer Rebels at Calgary Hitmen

April 12 – Medicine Hat Tigers at Lethbridge Hurricanes

April 12 – Calgary Hitmen at Red Deer Rebels

In response to the cancellation of the two weekend series of games, the WHL has altered its schedule and added a three-game series between the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Red Deer Rebels. The Hurricanes will travel to Red Deer for a Friday night tilt, before hosting the Rebels in Lethbridge on Saturday and Monday.

nday.