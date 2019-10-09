Members of the High River RCMP detachment are investigating a recent shooting that left one cow dead.

According to Sergeant Cann of the High River RCMP, a property owner along Coal Trail, west of High River, found the dead cow on Monday, October 7. The animal had been shot once through the neck.

RCMP have not confirmed when the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.