CP Rail lowers volume outlook as supply chain woes, smaller grain crop weigh on Q3

A Canadian Pacific Railway employee walks along the side of a locomotive in a marshalling yard in Calgary, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. A Canadian Pacific Railway employee walks along the side of a locomotive in a marshalling yard in Calgary, Wednesday, May 16, 2012.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Conservatives say they're against new vaccination policy for MPs

The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Conservative MP Blake Richards rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Thursday May 27, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon