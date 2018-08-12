Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man inside a home in northwest Calgary on Sunday morning.

Officers were called at about 10:00 a.m. to a home in the 3400 block of 19 Street N.W.

When they arrived, they found the body of a man inside.

An autopsy has been scheduled to take place sometime on Monday and no further details will be released until that is complete.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266,1234, the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org