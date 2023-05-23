Craig Conroy named Calgary Flames general manager

The Calgary Flames promoted from within and have given former player Craig Conroy his first job as an NHL general manager.

The Flames announced the 51-year-old from Potsdam, N.Y., as the team's next GM in a release Tuesday.

The Flames also announced that former Toronto Maple Leafs GM Dave Nonis has joined the team as senior vice-president of hockey operations and assistant GM.

Conroy was an assistant GM of the Flames for nine seasons after playing just over 1,000 NHL games, half of them with Calgary.

Naming a new coach will be Conroy's first order of business to steady a team that's had its share of organizational drama recently.

Darryl Sutter was fired May 1 less than two weeks after the Flames announced former GM Brad Treliving had left.