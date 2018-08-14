olumbia Valley RCMP confirm Louise Baxter and her golden poodle Maverick are safe and in good health after separating from their group and spending days alone in Jumbo Pass.

On Sunday, Baxter, a resident of Cranbrook, left the other members of her hiking party at their cabin and went for a walk with Maverick. The 52-year-old woman failed to return to the group and, on Monday, a SPOT device was activated alerting authorities of the emergency.

Volunteer search and rescue members from several districts, including helicopter crews, and RCMP members scoured the area for sign of the missing woman and dog. K-9 units and drones also assisted in the search.

Nearly 72 hours after the search was initiated, Baxter and Maverick were located at a spot west of the cabin and found to be in good health. The pair were airlifted to the command post, assessed by paramedics and transport to hospital in Invermere.

RCMP officials have not interviewed the woman about her time spent outdoors in the backcountry but suspect she became disoriented during her walk.

***Original story below***

Members of the Columbia Valley RCMP, K-9 members and search and rescue helicopter crews are scouring the Jumbo Pass for a 52-year-old woman and her dog who were last seen on Sunday.

RCMP officials say Louise Baxter, 52, was part of a group of six people who were hiking in the area. The Cranbrook woman set off for a short walk with her on-leash golden poodle on Sunday, August 12 and failed to return to her group. The other members of her party notified police on Monday by activating a SPOT device in the remote area.

Baxter is described as:

Caucasian

Approximately 170 cm (5’7”) tall

Weighing 70 kg (155 lbs)

Having brown hairs and brown eyes

The missing woman had appropriate attire for daytime hiking but was not properly equipped to spend the night outdoors.

Search and rescue members from Columbia Valley, Golden, Cranbrook, Kimberley and Creston have been deployed to the pass. Accord to RCMP officials, the terrain in the area is steep and treacherous.

The Columbia Valley RCMP have released a photograph of Baxter and are asking for information from anyone who may have encountered her.

Jumbo Pass is located approximately 50 kilometres west of Invermere.