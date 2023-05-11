Crash closes Macleod Trail south of Chinook Centre
Calgary police are investigating a crash on Macleod Trail on Thursday that injured two people.
Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes near 73 Avenue S.W. just before 12:30 p.m. for a crash between a Jeep and an SUV, one of which rolled.
The Calgary Fire Department had to extricate the driver from one of the vehicles.
According to police, the driver of the Jeep was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, while the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
EMS said both drivers were males.
The incident has closed southbound Macleod Trail at Glenmore Trail S.E., near Chinook Centre.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | 'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
Top Conservative strategist accuses Liberals of dropping the ball on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper says the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from experts who study the matter.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Tesla shouldn't call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control: Buttigieg
Tesla shouldn't be calling its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can't drive themselves, the top U.S. transportation official says.
Three in four Canadians negatively view China as trading partner: survey
As the diplomatic conflict between Canada and China escalates, new data reveals that three in four Canadians view the Chinese government negatively.
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession.
Top paper executives covered up unlawful behaviour, Prince Harry's lawyer says
Senior executives of Mirror Group Newspapers authorized widespread illegal activity at their tabloids including the targeting of a British royal, the lawyer for Prince Harry and others suing the publisher said on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' Nurse suspended one game for instigating fight at the end of Game 4
Edmonton defenceman Darnell Nurse has been suspended for Game 5 of the Oilers’ second-round playoff series with the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
'Really, really dangerous': Draisaitl OK after slash, Pietrangelo facing league hearing
Connor McDavid went after Alex Pietrangelo on the ice and in his post-game media scrum.
-
Wildwood evacuation order lifted after 1 week, residents to remain on alert
Roadblocks at the Wildwood, Lobstick Resort and Hansonville communities in Yellowhead County were taken down Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
Maintenance worker killed by out-of-control helicopter in Northern B.C.
One worker died and another was seriously injured while they were doing maintenance on a helicopter in Northern B.C. last weekend, according to federal officials.
-
From Sweet Potatoes to sweeter winnings: B.C. couple, bandmates score $1M lottery ticket
A trip to Italy, two new cars and a paid-off mortgage are what one Richmond, B.C. couple is looking forward to after winning a $1-million lottery prize.
-
Transit police seize drugs, guns, cash, vehicle after multi-jurisdictional drug bust
A months-long investigation into a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking ring involving the transit system has led to several arrests and seizures.
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff strike enters second day
Hundreds of Halifax school support staff are back on the picket lines for a second day.
-
Nursing program at Acadia University to start in September
Nova Scotia is set to get another school of nursing, the premier announced Thursday.
-
Majority of Digby County wildfire contained: DNRR
A wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia continues to burn but is being held back.
Vancouver Island
-
Firefighters battling early-season wildfire on Vancouver Island
Twelve firefighters were battling a small wildfire on Vancouver Island Thursday, marking one of the first fires on the island amid what has already been a destructive fire season in British Columbia.
-
What to expect from upcoming heatwave on Vancouver Island
This weekend, a strong ridge of high pressure continues to move into place and will deliver some record breaking heat to Western Canada.
-
Former NDP cabinet minister Harry Lali joins Opposition BC United, cites rural divide
A former New Democrat cabinet minister says he is joining the Opposition BC United, saying his former party no longer champions rural British Columbia.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford responds to 'terrible tragedy' of OPP officer killed
Ontario Premier Doug Ford acknowledged a “terrible tragedy” on Thursday after an Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
Six Ontario police officers have been killed since September. These are their names
The death of OPP Sergeant Eric Mueller this morning brings the count of police officers who have died in Ontario to a whopping six in just a few short months.
Montreal
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller facing new $8M lawsuit after allegations involving teen girls
A wealthy Montreal businessman who stepped down from the tech company he founded after being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls is facing a new lawsuit.
-
Quebec nurses' order will change exam after harsh criticism
The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ) announced Thursday that it will change the exam used for access to the profession. It will instead use the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), the exam used by the national committee to license nurses elsewhere in Canada and the U.S.
-
Quebec's education reform infringes on Anglo rights, English school boards say
The Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) is considering legal action against Bill 23, a proposed education reform that would give the provincial government more control over school boards.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
Police identify man charged in murder at south Ottawa apartment building
Police were called to an apartment building on Carousel Crescent at approximately 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, where a 74-year-old man was found dead.
-
'This has to stop,' PM Trudeau says after shooting of police east of Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said police are being killed in the line of duty 'far too often' and it 'has to stop,' following an early morning shooting just east of Ottawa on Thursday that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured.
Kitchener
-
17 victims pressing charges against woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas: Police
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of defrauding Ontario doulas with stories of fake pregnancies and stillbirths is now facing 51 charges related to 17 victims who have chosen to press charges, according to police.
-
Galt businesses and school evacuated after gas leak
Around ten businesses and a public school were evacuated in Galt Thursday morning as a result of a gas leak.
-
Accused describes traumatic childhood during Kitchener murder trial
A man charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in Kitchener six years ago took the stand to testify in his own defence Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP search for missing children who may be with 30-year-old woman
RCMP in Saskatchewan are searching for two children who were reported missing on Monday.
-
Nutrien slows hiring, expansion plans as sales drop
The CEO of Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. said Thursday the company may consider slowing down its previously announced plan to ramp up potash production, in light of falling prices and lower sales volumes.
-
Saskatoon’s SPCA searching for new home after losing city contract
After 55 years, Saskatoon’s SPCA will no longer be the city’s pound.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
Northern cabinet minister wants lithium hydroxide facility built in northern Ont.
Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli calls it the "sleeper story" of the province's massive auto industry transition
-
Police announce crack down on unruly behavior after chaotic opening weekend at Canada's Wonderland
Police have announced a crack down on disruptive and threatening behaviour after a number of people were arrested during a chaotic opening weekend at Canada’s Wonderland.
Winnipeg
-
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
-
Dispute over ousted councillor heading to Court of King’s Bench
A rural community in Manitoba is taking a dispute with one of its councillors to court after trying to oust her from council.
-
Shots fired during home invasion with four children inside: Manitoba RCMP
Mounties in Norway House have arrested five men and are searching for another suspect after shots were fired during a home invasion with children inside.
Regina
-
'Localized flooding possible': Rainfall warnings issued across southern Sask.
Environment Canada says as much as 60 millimetres of rain is expected in parts of south-central and southeastern Saskatchewan from Thursday afternoon to Saturday.
-
Jail staff didn't know Sask. woman who died in her cell was waiting for psychiatric care
The inquest into the death of a Lloydminster woman who died in jail while awaiting a psychiatric assessment wrapped up on Wednesday.
-
Connor Bedard becomes sixth Pats player to win Four Broncos Memorial Trophy for player of the year
To the surprise of virtually no one Regina Pats’ captain Connor Bedard was named the winner of the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Four Broncos Memorial Trophy for player of the year on Wednesday.