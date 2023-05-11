Crash closes Macleod Trail south of Chinook Centre

Calgary police are investigating a crash on Macleod Trail on Thursday that injured two people.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes near 73 Avenue S.W. just before 12:30 p.m. for a crash between a Jeep and an SUV, one of which rolled.

The Calgary Fire Department had to extricate the driver from one of the vehicles.

According to police, the driver of the Jeep was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, while the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

EMS said both drivers were males.

The incident has closed southbound Macleod Trail at Glenmore Trail S.E., near Chinook Centre.