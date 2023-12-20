CALGARY
Calgary

    • Crash involving motorcycle on Highway 3 resulted in 'serious injuries': Lethbridge police

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)

    Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle that resulted in serious injuries on the outskirts of Lethbridge on Wednesday evening.

    Lethbridge police, fire crews and EMS were on the scene of Highway 3 and 43rd Street around 7 p.m. due to a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to a Lethbridge Police Service news release.

    Lethbridge police told CTV News that the crash involved “serious injuries.”

    The westbound lanes of Highway 3 were closed for a couple of hours but have since reopened.

    No further details were provided by police.

