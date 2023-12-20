Crash involving motorcycle on Highway 3 resulted in 'serious injuries': Lethbridge police

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle that resulted in serious injuries on the outskirts of Lethbridge on Wednesday evening.

Lethbridge police, fire crews and EMS were on the scene of Highway 3 and 43rd Street around 7 p.m. due to a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to a Lethbridge Police Service news release.

Lethbridge police told CTV News that the crash involved “serious injuries.”

The westbound lanes of Highway 3 were closed for a couple of hours but have since reopened.

No further details were provided by police.