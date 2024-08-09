CALGARY
Calgary

    • Crash near Field, B.C., kills American, seriously injures 4 others

    A crash near Field, B.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Facebook/Imey Valeros) A crash near Field, B.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Facebook/Imey Valeros)
    B.C. RCMP say one person was killed and several others were injured in a crash near Field earlier this week.

    The two-vehicle collision happened at Emerald Lake Road and Highway 1 at 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

    A Friday update from RCMP said it appears a pickup truck crossed the centre-line hitting an oncoming minivan.

    Three people were in the minivan, all of whom were from Alberta, while two Americans were in the pickup.

    RCMP say everyone involved in the crash was taken to hospital, two by air ambulance to Calgary.

    The American passenger in the pickup truck died in hospital.

    The other four people involved remain in hospital in serious but stable conditions.

    Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Golden-Field RCMP 250-344-2221.

