Crash overturns vehicle on concrete barrier along Country Hills Boulevard
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 10:58AM MDT
Emergency crews stand next to an overturned vehicle and a car with damage to its front end following Wednesday morning's crash on Country Hills Blvd. N.E.
CALGARY -- A Wednesday morning crash in the city's northeast left one car teetering near an embankment atop the CP Rail tracks.
The collision occurred shortly before 9 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Country Hills Blvd. N.E. just east of the community of Coventry Hills.
According to EMS officials, no one involved in the crash required transport to hospital.
The cause of the collision is under investigation by the CPS traffic section.