CALGARY -- A Wednesday morning crash in the city's northeast left one car teetering near an embankment atop the CP Rail tracks.

The collision occurred shortly before 9 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Country Hills Blvd. N.E. just east of the community of Coventry Hills.

According to EMS officials, no one involved in the crash required transport to hospital.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the CPS traffic section.