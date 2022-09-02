Crews battle house fire in Ogden, Beltline balcony fire

The Calgary Fire Department battled two separate fires just hours apart on Thursday evening.

The first broke out in a single-family home in Ogden, in the 2300 block of Crestwood Rd. S.E., at around 6:30 p.m.

The four people living in the home escaped and were outside trying to push back the flames with a garden hose.

When fire crews arrived on scene, a significant amount of smoke and flames was pouring out of the house.

Two of the residents and a neighbour were assessed for smoke inhalation, and one woman was taken to hospital. One firefighter also sustained minor injuries during the response.

Fire crews were also able to rescue two cats from the home and safely return them to their owners.

The inside of the home sustained the brunt of the damage, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The second fire of the evening happened about two hours later in the Sky Gate Tower in the 1000 block of 16th Avenue S.W.

A ninth-storey balcony was engulfed in flames when CFD members responded shortly before 9 p.m.

The building was evacuated, and firefighters successfully prevented the fire from spreading from the single balcony.

Residents were able to return to the building shortly after the incident. There is no word yet on the cause of the balcony fire.