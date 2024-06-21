CALGARY
Calgary

    • Crews knock down Whitehorn garage fire

    Calgary fire crews extinguished a fire in a detached garage on Friday morning. The cause is under investigation. Calgary fire crews extinguished a fire in a detached garage on Friday morning. The cause is under investigation.
    The Calgary Fire Department says no one was injured in a fire inside a detached garage in the northeast community of Whitehorn.

    At about 5 a.m. Friday, crews were called to a home in the 5000 block of Whitehorn Drive N.E.

    Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, confining it to a detached garage.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

