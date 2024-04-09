CALGARY
Calgary

'Critical need for our program': Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society facing financial troubles

Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society van. (Supplied) Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society van. (Supplied)
An Alberta animal rescue organization is facing financial struggles due to a major increase in demand this year.

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) Food Assistance Program reported an increase of 103 per cent requests for pet food assistance services compared to last year, making it the first time in the organization’s history that there isn’t enough food to service the pet community.

In a release, the organization said that the numbers reflect a critical need for the food assistance program and some pet owners rely on their services to keep their pets from going hungry.

“In January and February alone, we assisted over 410 families, feeding more than 520 pets. March continued this trend, with 176 families seeking help for over 360 pets,” said Rachel Cote, director of programs for AARCS.

“We are reaching out today to the community for support. Monetary donations are great as they allow us to purchase food in bulk at reduced costs, but we also welcome donations of dog and cat kibble, canned food and litter at one of our two shelter locations."

AARCS Pet Food Bank is accepting monetary donations through their website. Food donations can be made in person at their Edmonton and Calgary shelter locations.

