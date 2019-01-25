A former Calgary pastor who was charged in the death of his three-month-old son in 2015 will no longer be going on trial.

According to the defence lawyer in the case, Crown prosecutors stayed a manslaughter charge against Daniel Nel this week.

According to a family statement made through lawyer Chris Archer, the stay was due to a concern over the medical evidence presented in the case.

The Nel family said they are “relieved by the outcome” and hope to move on from the tragedy.

“We are sad that our lives have been turned upside down by this allegation which resulted in losing so much. We hope and pray that this brokenness will be redeemed and our lives and reputations will be restored,” the statement reads.

Emergency crews were called to the Nel’s home in Taradale at 9:00 p.m. on August 31, 2015 for reports of a person in medical distress.

Cyrus Nel, born in June 2015, was taken to hospital but died a day later.

Daniel was initially charged with second-degree murder in the incident but that charge was downgraded to manslaughter in October 2017.

His trial was scheduled to begin at the end of February.

The statement released on Friday also states that Cyrus’ organs were donated to help others.

They are also asking for privacy so that they can grieve in peace.