Cruiser the black lab ready to join Lethbridge Police Service

    The Lethbridge Police Service now has two dogs, Cruiser and Kourt. (LPS handout) The Lethbridge Police Service now has two dogs, Cruiser and Kourt. (LPS handout)
    The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) has added a second police dog to the team.

    Cruiser will serve with the victim/witness services unit.

    Officials say the specially-trained four-year-old black lab will work together with Kourt, LPS' other dog, who joined the team in 2022 and has already had a profound impact.

    "Together, the new dynamic duo will play a crucial role in reducing stress and providing comfort during difficult times," said a Tuesday news release.

    Cruiser’s focus will be supporting community members by helping to reduce anxiety and stress for victims and witnesses, particularly during police interviews and while testifying in court.

    "This sweet pup is a long-awaited addition to our team," said Catherine Pooley, program manager for the victim/witness services unit and Cruiser's primary handler.

    "He will be a grounding presence and an incredible source of strength for those who need him.”

    Cruiser is currently transitioning to his new role and acclimating to life with his handlers and colleagues.

    Pooley says the process is expected to take approximately three months, at which time Cruiser will be ready to start working with victims.

    "We can’t wait to see the difference he will make and are confident he will be the best part of some of the toughest situations members of our community could face."

