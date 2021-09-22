Customers tied up, injured in Calgary pharmacy robbery

Calgary -

Police say customers visiting a southeast Calgary pharmacy on Tuesday were tied up and injured during a robbery.

The robbers entered the pharmacy in the 1700 block of 61 Street S.E. at 10:30 a.m.

Police said they forced three customers into a patient counselling room, tied them up and kept them there while they went behind the counter and tied up the pharmacist.

The robbers stole an undisclosed amount of cash and drugs – Cotridin and Oxycocet – before leaving, police said.

After the suspects left, one of the customers was able to break free and call police.

"The victims suffered minor injuries as a result of the robbery," police said in a news release

Investigators are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage with the hopes of identifying the suspects.

Both are described as being between the ages of 18 and 22 with skinny builds.

Police said both men were wearing all black clothing with black jackets, baseball hats and backpacks.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.