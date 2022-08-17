Cyclist struck in Macleod Trail collision

A cyclist was struck by a truck Wednesday on Macleod Trail S.W.

The incident took place around 11:45 a.m., at 8989 Macleod Trail, where a man riding a bicycle was hit by a truck.

EMS transported the man to hospital with serious injuries, but said he has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The truck driver is co-operating with investigators, who are trying to determine the cause of the collision.