Officials in Cypress County declared a state of local emergency Saturday after a series of wildfires were sparked.

The fires are now contained however, “the threat of fire remains extreme and residents are officials are urging residents to stay alert and use caution,” according to a release.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Cypress County will maintain the SOLE until conditions change or improve,” it reads.

One wildfire was reported about eight kilometres south of Highway 1 and west of Graburn Road, near the Hamlet of Walsh.

Another was reported north of Highway 1, about five kilometres from the Hamlet of Irvine.

Cypress County is about 300 kilometres southeast of Calgary.